Developers of halted Jersey CIty micro-unit project win court victory

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of New Jersey On-Line LLC. JERSEY CITY -- In a blow to a Downtown neighborhood group, a state appellate panel ruled today in favor of the developers of a planned five-story, 87-apartment "micro-unit" building long opposed by the group. The decision affirms a lower-court ruling that gave automatic approval to the developer's plans following the city's failure to approve the project during the 95-day time period prescribed by state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.