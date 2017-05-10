Developers of halted Jersey CIty micr...

Developers of halted Jersey CIty micro-unit project win court victory

Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- In a blow to a Downtown neighborhood group, a state appellate panel ruled today in favor of the developers of a planned five-story, 87-apartment "micro-unit" building long opposed by the group. The decision affirms a lower-court ruling that gave automatic approval to the developer's plans following the city's failure to approve the project during the 95-day time period prescribed by state law.

Jersey City, NJ

