Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minutes | New Jersey

There are 1 comment on the NorthJersey.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minutes | New Jersey. In it, NorthJersey.com reports that:

Undocumented immigrant arrests up 20 percent in NJ; deportations up 30 percent Immigration arrests are up 20 percent and deportations have increased 30 percent in New Jersey. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rErjD0 Sally Pillay , program director for First Friends of New Jersey & New York, at a an annual pilgrimage for human rights in 2014 in Jersey City.

tomin cali

#1 2 hrs ago
increase it to 100% find an illegal alien, detain and deport. not even a reason to let them make a phone call

