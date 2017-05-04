Criminal charges for Jersey City cop over collision in city car

A Jersey City police lieutenant was charged with theft and assault by auto yesterday resulting from his involvement in an early-morning collision in a city car two months ago, according to the county prosecutor. Raymond J. Mahan, 56, of Bayonne, faces up to five years in state prison if found guilty of the theft charge, related to Mahan driving an unmarked police car at the time of the collision.

