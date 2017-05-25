Councilwoman questions Jersey City chain store law repeal
Jersey City Ward E Councilwoman Candice Osborne questioned why the city could require affordable housing but not restrict where chain stores can open. ( Osborne peppered Corporation Counsel Jeremy Farrell with questions about why the city, which pushed for the law two years ago, has suddenly found it may not hold up to strict legal scrutiny.
