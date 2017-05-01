Con Vivo Music hosting Saturday afternoon concert

Con Vivo Music will present a free concert of music by Claude Debussy at The Barrow Mansion in Jersey City on Saturday, May 6. Innovative French composer Claude Debussy will be celebrated Saturday, May 6, at a Jersey City concert by Con Vivo Music. Known for his Impressionist pieces, Debussy strived to create music that was against the norm of society during his time at the turn of the 20th Century.

