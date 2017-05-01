Child molester priest rejects plea deal in second sex crime case

JERSEY CITY -- A North Hudson preacher and self-proclaimed exorcist who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy rejected a plea deal today on another sex crime charge. But first Gregorio Martinez, who was on the lam for 18 months after his February 2015 conviction, had some grievances to air with Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez.

