Chiaravalloti tops fundraising efforts in 31st District Assembly race

As of May 8, Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti has raised $146,963.24 and has spent $101,286.57, according to the most recent campaign disclosure filings due 29 days prior to the election. BAYONNE -- With less than a month to go until the June primary election, Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti has both out-raised and out-spent each of the other Democratic candidates in the 31st Legislative District primary race by more than triple, according to election contribution records.

