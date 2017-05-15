Chiaravalloti tops fundraising effort...

Chiaravalloti tops fundraising efforts in 31st District Assembly race

2 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

As of May 8, Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti has raised $146,963.24 and has spent $101,286.57, according to the most recent campaign disclosure filings due 29 days prior to the election. BAYONNE -- With less than a month to go until the June primary election, Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti has both out-raised and out-spent each of the other Democratic candidates in the 31st Legislative District primary race by more than triple, according to election contribution records.

