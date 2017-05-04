Central Avenue bridge reopens in Jersey City

The Central Avenue Bridge over Route 139 in Jersey City, which was rebuilt as part of the $1 billion Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project, reopened to traffic today. It is the fourth of five bridges that cross Route 139 being replaced as part of the $104 million Pulaski Contract 2 -- one of 10 separate construction contracts that comprise the greater Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project.

