Central Avenue bridge reopens in Jersey City
The Central Avenue Bridge over Route 139 in Jersey City, which was rebuilt as part of the $1 billion Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project, reopened to traffic last week. It is the fourth of five bridges that cross Route 139 being replaced as part of the $104 million Pulaski Contract 2 -- one of 10 separate construction contracts that comprise the greater Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project.
Read more at The Jersey Journal.
