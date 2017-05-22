Bill would force affordable housing i...

Bill would force affordable housing in Downtown Jersey City

14 hrs ago

JERSEY CITY -- Developers who receive tax breaks for market-rate housing Downtown will have to set aside 15 percent of their developments as affordable housing under a plan set for initial approval by the City Council this week. The move is the latest by Mayor Steve Fulop's administration to force developers building housing in the city's wealthiest neighborhoods to build units for residents of lesser financial means.

