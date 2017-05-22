Bill would force affordable housing in Downtown Jersey City
JERSEY CITY -- Developers who receive tax breaks for market-rate housing Downtown will have to set aside 15 percent of their developments as affordable housing under a plan set for initial approval by the City Council this week. The move is the latest by Mayor Steve Fulop's administration to force developers building housing in the city's wealthiest neighborhoods to build units for residents of lesser financial means.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|10 min
|Red Crosse
|13
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Harvey32
|32
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC