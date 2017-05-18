Between the lines

The separation between politics and personal lives became an issue again last week. Republican Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen , who sent out a campaign fundraising form letter to a supporter and board member of a local bank, apparently scrawled a personal note at the end of the letter, saying that a bank employee was part of an activist group working against him.

