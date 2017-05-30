Bayonne woman sentenced for manslaughter of Jersey City man, 81
JERSEY CITY - A 41-year-old Bayonne woman was sentenced to five years in prison today for the death of an 81-year-old Jersey City man who died after she assaulted him in 2015 in the home they sometimes shared in Jersey City. Jennifer Billeci, who pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter, said she had not intended to kill Luis Cruz, who suffered blunt force trauma to his head and abdomen in the Aug. 3, 2015 attack which resulted in a lacerated liver and internal bleeding.
