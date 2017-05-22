Bayonne woman accused of killing husband pleads not guilty
JERSEY CITY -- A Bayonne woman accused of killing her husband after being found covered in blood inside their home in November pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons offenses today. Margaret T. Mazurczyk, 50, was wearing the bright orange garb of the Mercer County jail as Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Leo Hernandez read the five-county April 25 indictment charging her with the murder of Stanley Mazurczyk, her 54-year-old husband.
