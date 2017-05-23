Bayonne police staying busy with heroin arrests -- at least 12 in May

Bayonne police made four heroin-related arrests, three of which were in a single day, during the week of May 14, authorities said.( BAYONNE -- Police made four heroin-related arrests last week, including three in a single day, authorities said, bringing the total to at least 12 heroin-related arrests this month. On May 16 at approximately 11 a.m., police arrested two men in the area of East 32nd Street and charged them with heroin-related crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.