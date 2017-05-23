Bayonne man kidnapped and sexually assaulted woman: court doc
JERSEY CITY -- A 39-year-old Bayonne man has been accused of kidnapping a woman, assaulting her both sexually and physically, as well as threatening to kill her. James C. Mitchell, of Andrew Street, appeared in court on Thursday on the charges of kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, according to a criminal complaint.
