Bayonne cop charged with covering up police brutality now on modified duty

JERSEY CITY -- A Bayonne police officer has been placed on modified duty after being charged with lying in a report to cover for a fellow officer who struck a handcuffed suspect with a flashlight in 2013. On May 15, a federal grand jury indicted Officer Francis Styles, 36, of Bayonne, on charges he falsified an official record and failed to report police brutality by former Bayonne Police Officer Domenico Lillo, acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said.

