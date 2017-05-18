Avoid the Tonnelle Circle this weekend. We are not kidding.
A portion of the Tonnelle Circle and several ramps, as well as the approach to the Pulaski Skyway before the crossover to the northbound lanes will be closed this weekend to install deck panels on the Skyway the state Department of Transportation announced. To avoid delays, the DOT is urging drivers to avoid the Tonnelle Circle.
