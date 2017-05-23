Assembly OKs bill that waives duplicate license fees for organ donors

A common-sense bill that would eliminate fees for New Jersey residents requesting an updated driver's license or identification card to show that they are organ donors was approved unanimously by the state Assembly Monday. The bill, which has already been passed by the state Senate, was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, D-Secaucus, and Assembly members Angelica Jimenez, D-West New York, and Raj Mukherji, D-Jersey City.

