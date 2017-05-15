Arrest made in daytime murder of Jersey City teen
JERSEY CITY -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with murdering a teen in broad daylight on Woodlawn Avenue last week, authorities announced. Dominique Green, of Jersey City, was arrested Friday afternoon for fatally shooting Rasheed Raysor on May 9 , Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a release.
