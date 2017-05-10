Apple just became the first company i...

Apple just became the first company in the US to cross $800 billion in market capitalization

Apple became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold. The iPhone maker's shares have gained 33 percent this year and almost 50 percent since the U.S. election in November, and the company now represents about 4 percent of the $21.7 trillion that makes up the entire S&P 500 index.

