ACLU to Christie: Where are people wi...

ACLU to Christie: Where are people with criminal records supposed to do work? | Opinion

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

In a recent conversation with a driver for a ride-sharing service, the driver talked about how grateful he was to be working. He explained: it was one of the only ways he could move on from a low-level conviction to rebuild his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! 21 hr new jersey 3
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) Mon Happy Hillbilyy 111
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
News Some officials must be fired for not living in ... Apr 27 Linda matthias 1
News Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi... Apr 25 Jerseycityreeder 1
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC