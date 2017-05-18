A response to Trump deportation order...

A response to Trump deportation order Jersey City Immigrant Affairs...

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The Jersey City Immigrant Affairs Commission met for the first time to review and approve the city's identification program Taking the first steps to discharge their new and likely significant responsibilities, the Jersey City Immigrant Affairs Commission reviewed and gave its blessing to the new city identification program at their inaugural meeting on May 15. Their action enables an ordinance creating the program to be reintroduced at the May 24 City Council meeting for possible final passage in June. After naming Imtiaz A. Syed as chairman and Mussab Ali as vice chair, the commission examined a slightly modified version of the city's proposed identification program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) May 16 Harvey32 32
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite! May 13 Caution 4
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) May 8 Happy Hillbilyy 111
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
News Some officials must be fired for not living in ... Apr 27 Linda matthias 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC