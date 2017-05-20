200 dresses donated to Jersey City students for prom
Tina Nalls, who has organized a prom dress giveaway for Jersey City students for the past three years, gave out 200 prom dresses to elated high school students on Saturday. She said the previous high was 70 dresses.
Read more at The Jersey Journal.
