16 honored at 4th annual Fannie Lou Hamer awards gala
The North Jersey Chapter of the National Action Network honored 16 women at its fourth annual Fannie Lou Hamer awards ceremony at Casino in the Park in Jersey City. Among the people honored were Esther Suarez, the Hudson County Prosecutor, and Hazel N. Dukes, the president of the NAACP New York state conference and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors.
