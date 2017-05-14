14th Annual Newport 10K

Jersey City's popular Newport 10,000 marks its 14th year! Recreational and elite runners can compete for $15,900 in prize money on a USA Track & Field-certified course that interweaves with the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway and provides spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline. The open-air race is known as the fastest course in the tristate area and is sponsored by Riker Danzig, Cosi, Courtyard Marriott Jersey City and New Jersey Beer Co.

