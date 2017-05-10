10 years for N.Y. woman who killed her ex-boyfriend in Jersey City Heights
JERSEY CITY - A New York City woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for shooting her ex-boyfriend in the head inside his car in the Jersey City Heights Cheryl Nisbett, of New York City, was charged with murdering Robert Ashbourne, 46, of Mt. Vernon, New York.
