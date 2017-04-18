Youth dance troupe set to perform cultural routines in Jersey City
The Inner City Youth Junior Dance Company will be performing belly dance routines from different cultures all over the world on April 22. Courtesy of GiGi Dragone. Jersey City's Inner City Youth Junior Dance Company is set to perform a night of belly dancing on April 22 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kennedy Dancers studio.
