You're invited to the best party in 150 years

Nathan Avakian will play the 1929 Wonder Morton theater pipe organ to open The Jersey Journal's 150th anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 29, at the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City. John Thiele photo The Jersey Journal is celebrating its 150th anniversary with an evening of music and film later this month that's free and open to the public at the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City.

