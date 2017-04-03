You're invited to the best party in 150 years
Nathan Avakian will play the 1929 Wonder Morton theater pipe organ to open The Jersey Journal's 150th anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 29, at the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City. John Thiele photo The Jersey Journal is celebrating its 150th anniversary with an evening of music and film later this month that's free and open to the public at the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Sat
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
