Walk honors police officers who died in the line of duty
JERSEY CITY -- Hundreds of people gathered in Liberty State Park on Saturday morning in memory of police officers who have died in the line of duty. The Jersey City Police Department Detective Benevolent Association sponsored its annual "Walk to Remember" event to raise money for the Fallen Officers Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
