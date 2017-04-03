Walk honors police officers who died ...

Walk honors police officers who died in the line of duty

Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY -- Hundreds of people gathered in Liberty State Park on Saturday morning in memory of police officers who have died in the line of duty. The Jersey City Police Department Detective Benevolent Association sponsored its annual "Walk to Remember" event to raise money for the Fallen Officers Fund.

