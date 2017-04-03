Volunteers gather at Liberty State Park for spring cleaning
Nearly 100 volunteers collected plastics and other debris that washed ashore near the park and loaded it into a dumpster provided by the Jersey City Department of Public Works. Friends of Liberty State Park, a non profit that raises money and helps with upkeeping the park, actively fought against the state's proposal to develop on portions of the land , which included building a hotel and amusement park.
