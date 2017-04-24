Union City man dies three days after alleged attack with with coffee mug
Alina M. Lescaille, 54, of Union City, appears in court on the charge of aggravated assault in Jersey City today, April 24, 2017, for allegedly hitting a man in the forehead with a coffee mug. The man died three days later.
