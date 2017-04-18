Trial of man charged in deadly Lincol...

Trial of man charged in deadly Lincoln Tunnel crash starts Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

JERSEY CITY -- Jury selection will begin Tuesday for a Montclair man charged with aggravated manslaughter after police say he slammed into a vehicle in the Lincoln Tunnel while traveling as fast as 91 miles per hour. Luis S. Pine, 41, was driving about 55 mph over the Lincoln Tunnel's 35 mph speed limit when he his Mercedes slammed into the minivan and propelled it into another vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr 12 jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
127West29Street Apr 8 127West29Street 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
should illegals be allowed to stay.... Apr 1 Toms river nj 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC