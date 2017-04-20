The intrepid U.S. Attorney who draine...

The intrepid U.S. Attorney who drained the N.J. swamp | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Trenton

To fully appreciate the scope of political venality that soiled New Jersey before Fred Lacey showed up, start with this: Angelo DeCarlo, the infamous Genovese family capo whose only redeeming act was founding The Four Seasons , ran the city of Newark and had mayor Hugh Addonizio in his pocket. Jersey City was run by the mob through Hudson County boss John V. Kenny , who mandated 10-percent kickbacks from contractors and 3-percent tithing from municipal employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
should illegals be allowed to stay.... Apr 1 Toms river nj 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC