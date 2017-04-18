Takeout takes off: After just 2 months in N.J., UberEATS is expanding
After launching in February, UberEATS is expanding into Bergen County because of popular demand from New Jersey residents. After launching in New Jersey in February with a focus on serving Jersey City and Hoboken, UberEATS announced this week that their food delivery service is expanding into Bergen County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC