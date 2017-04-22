Suspected heroin dealer arrested twice in one month Police nab suspected drug dealer at same spot twice Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2p8nkjn A suspected heroin dealer was arrested for the second time this month - and at the same Jersey City location - on Friday, authorities said. Port Authority police patroling Journal Square Plaza at 6 p.m. saw Calvin Clark, 50, holding a purple bag in his hand that they suspected contained heroin, said Port Authority Police spokesman Joe Pentangelo.

