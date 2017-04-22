Suspected heroin dealer arrested twice in one month
Suspected heroin dealer arrested twice in one month Police nab suspected drug dealer at same spot twice Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2p8nkjn A suspected heroin dealer was arrested for the second time this month - and at the same Jersey City location - on Friday, authorities said. Port Authority police patroling Journal Square Plaza at 6 p.m. saw Calvin Clark, 50, holding a purple bag in his hand that they suspected contained heroin, said Port Authority Police spokesman Joe Pentangelo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC