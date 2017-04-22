Suspected heroin dealer arrested twic...

Suspected heroin dealer arrested twice in one month

Suspected heroin dealer arrested twice in one month Police nab suspected drug dealer at same spot twice Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2p8nkjn A suspected heroin dealer was arrested for the second time this month - and at the same Jersey City location - on Friday, authorities said. Port Authority police patroling Journal Square Plaza at 6 p.m. saw Calvin Clark, 50, holding a purple bag in his hand that they suspected contained heroin, said Port Authority Police spokesman Joe Pentangelo.

