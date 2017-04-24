Subway rider slashes man on Greenwich Village train platform

A 22-year-old straphanger slashed another man in the arm during a fight on a Greenwich Village subway platform at the height of Friday morning's rush hour, officials said. The two men were apparently arguing over drugs while waiting for an F train at the 14th St. station when Gilberto Reyes of Jersey City, N.J., lashed out with a blade, cutting his 33-year-old opponent about 8 a.m. according to cops.

