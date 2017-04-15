State of the City speeches finally end: Political Insider
Thankfully Jersey City Mayor completes the last of his series of State of the City speeches at Casino in the Park in Ward B on Thursday, March 31, 2017. Thursday evening Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop made the last of his six State of the City speeches , one for each ward.
