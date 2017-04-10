Special Stations of the Cross aims to...

Special Stations of the Cross aims to cleanse sites with history of violence

Clergy and members of 15 churches plan to perform a Stations of the Cross procession through the streets of Jersey City on Good Friday, stopping at sites of violent incidents to "re-dedicate those places of violence as places of life, love, and hope." The stations - observed annually by Christians marking the events leading up to Jesus' crucifixion - will begin at 9:30 a.m. at 517 Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City.

