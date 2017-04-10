Special Stations of the Cross aims to cleanse sites with history of violence
Clergy and members of 15 churches plan to perform a Stations of the Cross procession through the streets of Jersey City on Good Friday, stopping at sites of violent incidents to "re-dedicate those places of violence as places of life, love, and hope." The stations - observed annually by Christians marking the events leading up to Jesus' crucifixion - will begin at 9:30 a.m. at 517 Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|15 hr
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Wed
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC