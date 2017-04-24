Sign for exit 67 on I-95

Only one lane will be open eastbound on the New Jersey Turnpike's Newark Bay/Hudson County Extension heading for Bayonne and Jersey City until 5 a.m. on Monday morning for bridge deck repair. Although the work takes place in a mile-and-a-half area, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority warned of "severe" traffic impacts during peak travel times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOBM-FM Bayville.