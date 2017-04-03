Sentencing postponed for former West ...

Sentencing postponed for former West New York rec director who stole $110K

Former West New York recreation director Timothy Nagurka's face is hidden by his crutches following a hearing in Jersey City today, April 7, 2017, at which his sentencing for theft by deception was postponed. He has admitted to stealing nearly $110,000 from the down.

