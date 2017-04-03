Sentencing delayed for man who beat, used taser on mother of his child

JERSEY CITY -- A New York man facing up to 30 years in prison for beating and using a stun gun on the mother of his 13-month-old child in North Bergen in 2015 was to be sentenced today, but the date has been pushed back. On Dec. 20, 2016, Jarrell Sweet, 29 was convicted of burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, child abuse, weapons offenses and two counts of aggravated assault, officials said.

