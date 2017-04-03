Sentencing delayed for man who beat, used taser on mother of his child
JERSEY CITY -- A New York man facing up to 30 years in prison for beating and using a stun gun on the mother of his 13-month-old child in North Bergen in 2015 was to be sentenced today, but the date has been pushed back. On Dec. 20, 2016, Jarrell Sweet, 29 was convicted of burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, child abuse, weapons offenses and two counts of aggravated assault, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|4
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC