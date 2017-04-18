School rezoning plan has Jersey City parents nervous
Families in the Jersey City Heights are on edge as they await word on a plan devised by the public school district that would force many of them to send their young children to new schools in the fall. The plan is intended to alleviate crowding in the 28,000-student school district, where some schools are so over capacity students are taught in trailers.
