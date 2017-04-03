Revaluation gets under wayInspectors plan to appraise every property in the city
If you find a yellow card on your doorknob, you probably missed the inspectors who are fanning out through Jersey City to gather information for the upcoming reevaluation of property. The inspectors are coming into each neighborhood during the hours between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to determine the actual market rate value of properties, for a reval to be concluded by Nov. 1 this year.
