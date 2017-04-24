Reminder! Jersey Journal invites you to free evening of music, film to celebrate 150th anniversary

Nathan Avakian will play the 1929 Wonder Morton theater pipe organ to open The Jersey Journal's 150th anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 29, at the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City. John Thiele photo Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell star in Howard Hawks' 1940 classic "His Girl Friday,'' which will be screened on Saturday, April 29, as part of The Jersey Journal's 150th anniversary celebration at the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City.

