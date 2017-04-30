Progressive contenders endorse Lesniak
A crowded field of contenders in the race for governor has gotten smaller as several candidates decided to endorse Senator Raymond Lesniak instead of pursuing their own candidacies as the contest for the Democratic nomination for governor heads into its final leg. LGBT activist Paul Binetti and Lisa McCormick, a feminist who has a large following among Bernie Sanders supporters in the state, and Monica Brinson have endorsed Lesniak rather than continue their campaigns to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
