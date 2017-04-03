Police say they saw man hide gun, but...

Police say they saw man hide gun, but he's acquitted by jury

2017-04-03

JERSEY CITY -- Jersey City police said they watched a 20-year-old man hide a two-shot Derringer pistol in a shed during a drug bust and although the gun was quickly recovered, a jury found him not guilty. "He could have gone to prison and he's never been in trouble before," said attorney Darryl Smith, who represented Devante King, 19, of Van Horne Street, in the trial that resulted in a not guilty verdict on the charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on March 21. "My client is very happy with the outcome," said Smith, adding that at trial he attacked the credulity of the statement of the officer who said he saw King hide the gun.

