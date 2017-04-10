Police chief to retire City will conduct a search for his replacement

Police Chief Philip Zacche oversaw the most aggressive expansion of the police force in recent Jersey City history Confirming rumors that have been circulating for several months, Mayor Steven Fulop has announced Police Chief Philip Zacche will retire as of June 1, and his administration will conduct a national search for his successor, accepting applications from inside and outside the department. Zacche will be paid $513,000 on his retirement.

