Plea offer for Paterson Mayor Joey Torres would see him do 5 years in prison

JERSEY CITY -- The prosecution put plea offers on the record today for Paterson Mayor Jose "Joey" Torres and three department of public works supervisors charged with conspiring to have city employees do work on a private property connected to the mayor's family. The offer for Torres, 57, is pleading guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit official misconduct, forfeiting his position and serving five years in prison with no chance of parole, Deputy Attorney General Peter Baker said at the Jersey City hearing this afternoon.

