Petitions signed to advocate for art funding at Jersey City open house
JERSEY CITY - At the opening of new exhibits at Mana Contemporary Sunday afternoon, thousands of artists and spectators were preparing to send President Donald Trump a message: Trump's proposed federal budget for 2018 eliminates the endowment that funds and promotes diverse art programs around the country. Petitions, which are expected to be sent to Trump's office in the coming months, covered walls of the hallways inside the Newark Avenue building.
