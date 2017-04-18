Order returns where violence reignedDrive-by shooting leaves one dead and girl wounded
Less than 12 hours after a 19-year-old Jersey City man was gunned down and a 10-year-old girl was critically wounded on Ocean Avenue on Easter Sunday, life seemed back to normal on the street-except for a memorial set up for previous murders in the area. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez issued a statement on April 17 that gave some details of the crime and the suspects.
