Order returns where violence reignedD...

Order returns where violence reignedDrive-by shooting leaves one dead and girl wounded

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Less than 12 hours after a 19-year-old Jersey City man was gunned down and a 10-year-old girl was critically wounded on Ocean Avenue on Easter Sunday, life seemed back to normal on the street-except for a memorial set up for previous murders in the area. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez issued a statement on April 17 that gave some details of the crime and the suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... Apr 12 jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
127West29Street Apr 8 127West29Street 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
should illegals be allowed to stay.... Apr 1 Toms river nj 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,498,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC